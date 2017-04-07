Coast Guard searches for GA man overboard from cruise ship - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Coast Guard searches for GA man overboard from cruise ship

The Carnival Liberty cruise ship. AP photo The Carnival Liberty cruise ship. AP photo

MIAMI (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says crews are searching for a Georgia man who went overboard from a Carnival cruise ship near the Berry Islands in the Bahamas.

A Coast Guard news release says 32-year-old Reco Scott of Decatur went overboard from the ninth deck of the Carnival Liberty cruise ship around 5 a.m. on Friday.

The ship was about 10 miles northwest of the Berry Islands at the time.

Cruise ship crewmembers launched a search boat and notified the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard says it directed a search helicopter and cutter to the area to look for Scott.

