Hangry, struggle bus and smackdown among 300 "new" words

Words, and their use, evolve over time. With the advent of social media, the spread of "new" words and their usage has accelerated around the world.

The latest update to Dictionary.com's word database includes over 300 new words and definitions, ranging from news stories to fashion trends.

Many of the new words came straight from headlines, from Black Lives Matter and Burkini to alt-right and clicktivism.

Some words like 420 and Kush reflect broader acceptance of marijuana use and culture, as it’s becoming medically and recreationally legal across the country, according to Dicitonary.com

Some of the new words come from commonly used slang, such as slay, smackdown, bitchface, and struggle bus.

Men’s fashion trends like dad bod and man bun enjoy wide use so they, too, have made their way into this update.