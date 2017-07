The Georgia Department of Labor is assisting with a job fair for Roper Corporation.

They are recruiting for 100 positions.

The job fair is Friday, April 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Rossville Athletic Center at 301 Williams Street . The jobs are in production at Roper's manufacturing plant in LaFayette.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old. You're encouraged to bring your resume. No previous manufacturing experience is required.