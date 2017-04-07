Road work could affect driver's this week - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Road work could affect driver's this week

By WRCB Staff

Some road work by Tennessee Department of Transportation crews around the Tennessee Valley this week could have some impact on drivers.

On Thursday night between 7:00pm and 6:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on U.S. 27 North from I-24 to MLK Blvd. to shift traffic to the left to complete the removal and paving for U.S. 27 widening project, according to TDOT spokeswoman Jennifer Flynn.

In Meigs County, the SR-58 bridge repair over Big Sewee Creek project continues. The bridge is currently reduced to one lane and controlled with a temporary traffic signal. On Saturday, April 8, 2017 between 6:00am and 600pm, the bridge will be closed to allow the contractor to conduct a concrete deck pour. Traffic will be detoured onto SR-304 during this closure, weather permitting. 

In Bradley County, on Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12 between the hours of 8:00pm to 6:00am the following morning, the contractor will be replacing two signs on I-75.  The first one will be on I-75 South at mile marker 20.57.  The second sign will be on I-75 North at mile marker 38. This work will require closure of the left lane while these signs are being replaced. THP will assist with traffic control. 

