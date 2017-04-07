PM Weather

Warmer days lie ahead for the upcoming week with the best rain chances not until Friday.

Fair skies continue tonight with lows in the mid/upper 40s. Look for some clouds Monday mixing with sunshine with highs in the mid/upper 70s.

A few clouds

Warmer weather is heading our way this week. We will see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs both days will be in the mid 80's and lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50's. Lows Tuesday night will be near 60.

On Thursday clouds will increase as a storm system pushes our way. Highs will remain warm and in the mid 80's. On Friday a few rounds of showers and storms will move through with a cooler high in the mid to upper 70's.

This weekend will be quite pleasant with sunshine both days and highs in the mid to upper 70's Saturday and near 80 on Sunday. Lows will be in the mid 50's. Next Monday looks good with highs near 80 and mostly sunny skies.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. Paul Barys

For Tuesday:

8am... Sunny, 57

Noon... Sunny, 77

5pm... Sunny, 86