Lookouts lose opener 2-0 to Mobile

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Lookouts.com) - The Chattanooga Lookouts dropped their home opener to the Mobile BayBears, 2-0. Lookouts starting pitcher Kohl Stewart (L, 0-1) took the loss, but did not give up an earned run in six innings of work.

For six innings Stewart battled BayBears starting pitcher Tyler Carpenter (W, 1-0) who only gave up two hits on the night. Stewart's lone blemish came in the top of the fifth when Caleb Adams scored on a throwing error by Dan Gamache.

Down one run, Chattanooga's offense stalled against Eduardo Perez who struck out two batters. Edgar Corcino led the offense for the Lookouts with two hits.

Mobile scored one more run in the ninth inning when Luis Tejada smacked a solo homer off of Luke Bard who struck out four batters while just walking one.

The Lookouts 2017 season, presented by Atlantic Capital Bank, continues tomorrow on April 7 on a Fireworks Friday at 7:15 p.m. at AT&T Field. Tickets for next season, including season tickets and mini plans, are now on sale. For more information on how to secure your seats to the season's best games, call the RE/MAX ticket office at 423-267-4TIX.