Former President Carter criticizes 'America First' strategy

By Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - Former President Jimmy Carter says he's concerned that the United States' commitment to human rights will continue to deteriorate during President Donald Trump's administration.

Carter's comments came during a lecture Thursday at Emory University.

Carter says he thinks the United States' reputation as a human rights defender has declined over decades and isn't solely due to Trump. He also criticized the military use of drones under former President Barack Obama.

Carter says the United States once prided itself as a model of human rights. He's concerned that the Trump administration's "America First" policy will continue a retreat from that role.

The 92-year-old also peppered his responses to students' questions with other critiques of the Trump administration, including the Justice Department indicating it may back away from investigating police departments.

