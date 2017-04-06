Local woman to appear on NBC's "First Dates"

Everyone knows how awkward a first date can be but what if your first date was captured on video and aired on national television?

A Chattanooga woman will be featured on a new NBC show called 'First Dates' that begins airing this week.

Katheryn Golden, 29, said her sister submitted an application for her nearly two years ago. She was stunned when she learned she'd been chosen.

"I thought it was a big joke," Golden told Channel 3.

READ MORE | NBC's "First Dates"

According to its website, the show features hopeful singles looking for love embarking on first dates.

"These are couples meeting for the first time. It is 100% authentic. It's definitely real," said Golden.

She said filming took place more than a year ago at a restaurant in Chicago and her date happened to be from Nashville.

Golden said she didn't know anything about him when they met. When asked specifically how the date went she responded "I guess you'll just have to watch the show."

The Ellen DeGeneres-produced show is narrated by Drew Barrymore.

The first episode is even named after one of Golden's quotes, "Wine Makes Me Crazy."

"I'm the loud one who always gets crazy," admits Golden.

She said she enjoyed the experience and is looking toward to watching the show with family and friends.

Viewers in the Tennessee Valley can see 'First Dates' this Friday night at 8:00 p.m. on Channel 3.