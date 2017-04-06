Local lighting company files lawsuit against city of Chattanooga

A Chattanooga lighting company claims Mayor Andy Berke and two others intentionally broke their contract and now they’re suing.

In 2011, the city entered a $6 million contract with Global Green Lighting.

Five-thousand L.E.D. lamps were installed on downtown streets.

Since then, the city reports that 14% of them have failed.

READ MORE | Residents complain about city lights going out in downtown Chattanooga

Because of that, the city terminated its contract with the lighting company.

But, the lawsuit claims Berke, EPB, and its former president conspired to halt funding for the contract.

READ MORE | Berke cancels deal with Global Green Lighting

Here is a copy of the entire lawsuit filed by Global Green Lighting:

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.