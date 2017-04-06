Uncovered meat and other violations add up for Mexican restaurant

We have plenty of good news to share in this week’s Restaurant Report Card. No restaurants failed or earned scores that came close.

The lowest score is an 84 found at Fiesta Mexicana at 1422 Green Road in Chatsworth, GA.

The inspector found several employee drinks in the food prep area and cooler that didn’t meet food safety criteria. State health codes allow employees to have drinks, but they must be single-service cups with a lid and a straw.

The inspector also discovered several buckets of meat stacked in the freezer without lids, found dirty rags and knives lying on a cutting table in the back of the store, noted few date labels on food to note freshness within seven days, and found a broken freezer gasket.

Several restaurants posted high grades or even perfect scores of 100. Congratulations to:

Chatterbox Café, 1817 Market Street, Chattanooga

Toscano Italian Grill, 6219 Lee Highway, Chattanooga

BBQ Shack, 2936 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

The following are the remaining scores from Hamilton County and north Georgia:

Hamilton County

Chop House, 2011 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 87

Read House Restaurant, 827 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 90

Taco Bell, 4115 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga: 92

Tony’s Pasta Shop and Trattoria, 212 High Street, Chattanooga: 93

Pin Strikes, 6241 Perimeter Drive, Chattanooga: 94

Sonic Drive-In, 7420 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 94

Subway, 115 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga: 94

Bojangles, 4707 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 95

IHOP, 5113 Highway 153, Hixson: 96

Urban Stack, 12 13 th Street, Chattanooga: 96

Street, Chattanooga: 96 Glen Gene’s Deli, 5748 Highway 153, Hixson: 97

Huddle House, 5611 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 97

Terminal Brewhouse, 6 East 14 th Street, Chattanooga: 97

Street, Chattanooga: 97 Two Ten Jack, 1110 Market Street, Chattanooga: 97

Amigo’s Mexican Restaurant, 5694 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 98

Asia Café, 5210 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 98

Fiesta Mexicana, 4021 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga: 98

Subway, 5505 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 98

Cupcake Divas, 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 99

Dos Bros, 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 99

El Palomino, 26205 Rossville Boulevard, Chattanooga: 99

Panda Express, 2260 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 99

Spare Time Entertainment, 5518 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Stir, 1444 Market Street, Chattanooga: 99

Catoosa County

Domino’s, 95 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold: 89

Papa John’s Pizza, 1537 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 90

Battlefield Golf Club, 285 Cannon Drive, Ringgold: 91

Spencer B’s BBQ, 6581 Highway 41, Ringgold: 96

Dade County

No scores to report this week

Murray County

Fiesta Mexicana, 1422 Green Road, Chatsworth: 84

Village Cafeteria, 121 South Second Avenue, Chatsworth: 91

Crème Hut, 700 South Third Avenue, Chatsworth: 96

Walker County

No scores to report this week

Whitfield County

Ci Ci’s Pizza, 1345 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 89

Big D’s Taqueria, 3451 Cleveland Highway, Dalton: 92

IHOP, 1510 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 93

Sonic Drive-In, 1369 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 93

Kelly’s Restaurant, 1700 South Dixie Highway, Spc. A, Dalton: 94

Cracker Barrel, 938 Market Street, Dalton: 96

Taqueria Paisanos, 1113 East Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 99

If you’re in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a restaurant, pool, health care facility, daycare or gym, you can call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.