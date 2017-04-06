Fugitive from Florida arrested in Cleveland

A Tampa man who was wanted in Florida has been captured in Bradley County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

An arrest warrant was issued last month for Eric McNeil by 13th Judicial Circuit in Florida, on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a victim age 12-16.

Wednesday, McNeil was taken into custody on Wampler Lane in Cleveland, Tennessee, by Special Agents with the TBI, with the assistance of officers from the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

McNeil was booked into the Bradley County Jail as a fugitive and will be extradited to Florida.