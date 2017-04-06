Could Chattanooga get a Trader Joe's?

A survey of 1,100 people by the River City Company suggests that Chattanooga might be receptive to a Trader Joe's specialty grocery in downtown.

Kim White, who is the President and CEO of RCC, tells Channel 3 that the survey was done to solicit feedback for businesses to pursue.

With some 600 new apartments to become available within the next two years, and with some 55,000 people working downtown, River City thinks the population is in place to support a Trader Joe’s store .

There are Trader Joe's in Knoxville and Atlanta, both about 90 minutes away from Chattanooga. The stores sell a wide variety of fresh and prepared food and have a strong legion of devotees.