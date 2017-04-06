600,000 inhalers recalled nationwide - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

600,000 inhalers recalled nationwide

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KTHV) -- A nationwide recall has been announced for inhalers produced by GlaxoSmithKline, LLC, also known as GSK.

Almost 600,000 inhalers are being recalled due to a defective delivery system.  A report from the FDA said that some inhalers were "out of specification results for leak rate".

The recall was classified as a Class II recall that means "the products might cause a temporary health problem, or pose only a slight threat of a serious nature," according to the FDA.

The inhalers affected by the recall were made in a plant in Zebulon, North Carolina.  The recall is reported to be voluntary and was initiated by GSK.

The product is described as: Ventiolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, 90 mcg per actuation, 200 metered inhalations, net weight 18 g inhalers, RX only.  

