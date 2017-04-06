How you eat a chocolate Easter bunny says a lot about you

By Ree Hines, TODAY

(NBC News) - Easter is just days away, and that means it's almost time to unwrap a chocolate bunny and surrender to your sweet tooth. Unless you've been biting into those bunnies ever since they hit store shelves weeks ago.

Of course, no one would judge you for taking an early nibble.

But they might judge how you nibble.

That's because there's a right way and a wrong way indulge in the seasonal sweet treat.

A recent study published in The Laryngoscope journal found that the vast majority of bunny consumers (59 percent) start with the ears.

Because of course they do.

The study utilized online research to determine the bunny-eating habits of over 28,000 people, and the ears-first method proved to be the norm.

Not so normal? You might even say abnormal? The feet-first approach.

Yes, there are folks out there who flip their bunnies around and start with old rabbit's foot. But not many of them — only 4 percent start there.

As for everyone else, they just enjoy chocolate that happens to be shaped like a bunny without even paying attention to the parts. Researchers found that 33 percent of people indicate no preference at all when going in for the all-important first bite.

Of course, if you happen to be among the "abnormal" crowd, don't worry. While the study is on the up-and-up, the topic is intentionally tongue-in-cheek. Or ear-in mouth.

Aptly and hilariously titled Seasonality of Auricular Amputations in Rabbits, researchers, including ear, nose and throat doctor Kathleen Yarmchuk, were out to have fun with the topic and to establish the unique nature of chocolate bunny eating.

"It was interesting to discover that few other confectionary symbols, such as Santa, succumb to isolated defects, like the chocolate bunnies do," Yaremchuk found in the paper.

For example, she told the New York Daily News, "People don’t report eating Santa’s face."

Good. Because, frankly, targeting Santa's face seems more problematic than kicking off with bunny feet.