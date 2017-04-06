10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHY SOME DEMOCRATS HAVE A TOUGH CALL TO MAKE

Ten lawmakers facing re-election in states won by Trump are facing pressure from both sides over Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

2. FOR ASSAD, AN ENORMOUS GAMBLE

If the Syrian president's forces were behind the chemical attack in the country's north, a war crime, it would come just as the West made clear they are no longer seeking his immediate removal.

3. WHERE TRUMP, XI DIFFER

As the U.S. president plays host to his Chinese counterpart, the world's two largest economies and carbon polluters are taking divergent paths on climate policy.

4. HOW AFGHANS ARE TRYING TO GET TRUMP'S ATTENTION

Kabul is dangling a wealth of minerals, including lithium, the silvery metal used in mobile phone and computer batteries considered essential to modern life.

5. GOP HEALTH DEAL ELUSIVE AS HOUSE NEARS RECESS

And in an unexpected twist, "Obamacare" - never very popular - seems to be rising in public opinion polls.

6. PRICE OF GRIEVING HIGH FOR HAITIANS

Burial costs an average of $5,000 per household - well over what most residents of the impoverished Caribbean nation earn in a year.

7. BALTIMORE READY FOR POLICING CHANGES

Residents are expected to offer commentary, critiques and recommendations regarding a proposed agreement to overhaul the city's troubled police force.

8. CAROLINAS BRACING FOR SEVERE WEATHER

Forecasters warn residents to keep weather radios and cellphones handy as a second round of powerful storms threatens the region.

9. WWI INNOVATIONS STILL RELEVANT A CENTURY LATER

Tanks, machine guns, chemical weapons, portable X-rays, trench coats and wristwatches are just some of the creations still with us today.

10. WHAT TO EXPECT AT AUGUSTA NATIONAL

Strong winds and a fall down a staircase by Dustin Johnson, the Masters' pre-tournament favorite, could change the complexion of golf's first major.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.