Windy, cooler with light showers today

Good Thursday. We are starting the day with light drizzles, and a good breeze from the south. Expect wet roadways as you head out the door. Winds this morning are blowing from the west at 10-15 mph. Winds will increase this afternoon. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 11pm. In the valleys, winds will blow from the west at 15-25 mph. In the mountains, sustained winds could peak at 30 mph. Wind gusts this afternoon could get to 40 mph. One thing to be aware of today is the possibility of power outages. We have had lots of rain, and with 40 mph wind gusts we could certainly see some trees or power lines get blown over in isolated areas. We will also be cooler today with highs only reaching the low to mid-50s this afternoon.

Tonight the cooler air will continue to filter in. Temps heading into Friday morning will drop into the mid to upper 30s. In the mountains and some outlying areas we will drop into the low to mid-30s, and could even see some areas of patchy frost. Friday afternoon will be cool but nice. We will see mostly sunny skies and a cool high of only 62.

Saturday will also be sunny, but wear a jacket and carry a blanket to the ball fields for your kids Saturday morning game. Temps will once again be in the 30s. Saturday afternoon will warm to a very comfortable high of 69.

Sunday we will start in the upper 30s and low 40s. Then get ready for a great afternoon as we warm into the upper 70s with mostly sunshine to see us through.

Next week we will start warm and dry with highs in the upper 70s.

