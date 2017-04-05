Braves outlast Mets, win 3-1 in 12 innings

NEW YORK (AP) - Bartolo Colon drew all sorts of nods, taps and tributes in his return to Citi Field during a sharp debut for Atlanta, and Matt Kemp's third double of the game in the 12th inning led the Braves over the New York Mets 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Kemp's two-out, bases-loaded liner off Rafael Montero (0-1) gave Atlanta its first win of the season after losing on opening day. Jim Johnson (1-0) worked two scoreless innings.
Colon was perhaps the most popular Mets player over the previous three seasons. He led the team in wins, starts and innings last year, then became a free agent and signed with a guaranteed spot in the Braves' rotation.
The Mets honored Colon with a pregame montage on the video board, highlighting his pitching, fielding and first career home run last year. Fans cheered as the clips ended with: "Welcome Back Bart."
