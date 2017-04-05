Local resources for help during severe weather

With severe weather in the forecast for the Tennessee Valley Wednesday night, here are some resources to help you stay safe.

If a tornado touches down in your area, be sure you and your family members have a designated safe place.

To report an injury, call 911.

The local Red Cross has volunteers on stand by. Click here to learn more about help for storm victims or call 423-265-3455.

The Red Cross has an app called Safe & Well that will allow you to check on the well-being of a loved one if their area is hit hard by severe weather.

The Salvation Army of Chattanooga is also on stand by in the event of severe weather. Click here for a list of area command posts and community centers or call 423-756-1023 in Chattanooga and 423-308-3467 in Cleveland.

In the event of power outages, here are links and phone numbers to area utilities to report outages:

Download the WRCB weather app for iPhone and Droid by searching for "WRCB" in your app store or clicking here.

Click here to track the weather from your desktop or mobile device.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for weather updates as they become available.