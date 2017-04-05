All hands on deck during severe weather in Whitfield County

It's all hands on deck Wednesday in Whitfield County where the Emergency Operations Center is keeping an eye on the latest conditions.

"Everyone pulls off the badge on their sleeve and we come together as one," EMA Director Claude Craig said.

It's his team's responsibility to make sure the 102,000 residents of Whitfield County are safe when severe weather hits, a job Craig doesn't take lightly.

"Human life is our main focus and that's what we strive to be able to protect," he added.

Four different computer systems help Craig and his team do that.

They monitor conditions locally and around the region and deploy crews when someone needs help.

"Those range anywhere from a tree limb in the road, to a tree in the road, to power lines, to trees on houses or motor vehicle accidents," he said.

When severe weather hits, call volume is high. Figuring out which calls get answered first and which ones can wait is sometimes tough.

"A tree that's in a house within an unknown amount of occupants or someone trapped, that's going to take priority over other certain type of hotels," he added.

But one thing Craig wants everyone to know is every call will be answered.

To report storm damage in Whitfield County, call 911.