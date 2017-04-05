US Soccer and women's national team agree on new contract - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

US Soccer and women's national team agree on new contract

By ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer

The U.S. Soccer Federation and the World Cup champion women's team have agreed on a labor contract, settling a dispute in which the players sought equitable wages to their male counterparts.

The financial terms and length of the multiyear deal were not disclosed.

The agreement was ratified by the players and the federation's board Tuesday. The team had been playing under a memorandum of understanding that expired Dec. 31.

A group of players drew attention to the fight for a better contract a year ago when they filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that alleged wage discrimination by the federation. The women maintained that players for the men's national team earned far more than they did in many cases despite comparable work.

