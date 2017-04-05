UPDATE: Severe storms headed our way this afternoon, evening

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

UPDATE: We expect severe thunderstorms to develop across the Tennessee Valley, north Georgia, and western North Carolina later this afternoon through the evening as a strong cold front moves through the region.

Most of the severe weather will take place between 3pm and 8pm, though we could see some severe storms east of Chattanooga in the Blue Ridge Mtns. as late as 10pm.

READ MORE | Checklist for storm preparedness

Here is a breakdown of the threats:

HAIL: There is a good chance of very large-sized hail. Make sure your vehicles are under covered parking if possible.

TORNADOES: Odds for tornadoes are at about 15%. This seems low, but any risk for tornadoes should be taken seriously. Even if only a few isolated tornadoes form, they could be at EF-2 strength or higher producing winds of 110+ mph.

STRAIGHT LINE WINDS: Some storms will produce damaging winds of 60+ mph. Prepare for power outages. Don't go near power lines that get blown down.

RAIN: Rainfall amounts will range from 1/2" up to 2" depending on where the strongest storms move through. Localized flash flooding will be possible. Don't try to drive through flooded areas.

READ MORE | How to identify your safe place in severe weather

RAIN: Rainfall amounts will range from 1/2" up to 2" depending on where the strongest storms move through.