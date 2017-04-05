I-75 SB in Dalton re-opened after 2 semis overturn

UPDATE: All lanes of I-75 southbound have been re-opened to traffic this morning.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, no injuries have been reported.

Officials say there is damage to the nearby guardrail and possibly even the road itself.

PREVIOUS STORY: I-75 Southbound lanes in Whitfield County are blocked due to a crash.

According to Whitfield County officials, two semis overturned near the 333 milemarker, blocking all southbound lanes and the Walnut Avenue exit ramp at just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

There are no injuries reported at this time. One semi has been cleared. The Georgia State Patrol is on scene.

The semi still blocking lanes does have a fuel leak. No word at this time how much has leaked.

