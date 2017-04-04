VIDEO: Why the Dwarf Planet Ceres is So Fascinating - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

VIDEO: Why the Dwarf Planet Ceres is So Fascinating

By NBC News
Photo by NBC News. Photo by NBC News.

Since initial photographs of Ceres were taken by NASA’s Dawn spacecraft in 2015, the dwarf planet has been a source of continual discovery. It might just be the most fascinating planet in our solar system.

