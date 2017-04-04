Arnold Elementary student brings toy gun to school

A student at a Cleveland elementary school was sent home Tuesday for bringing a toy gun to school.

Cleveland City Schools Director Dr. Russell Dyer says students at Arnold Elementary told their teacher that one of their classmates had what appeared to be a gun.

Dr. Dyer says the teacher immediately told the school resource officer, who then removed the student from class.

Dr. Dyer says the student had a toy gun and no students were ever in danger.

A letter will be sent home with students on Wednesday to explain the situation to parents.

