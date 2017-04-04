MISSING PERSON: $1,000 reward offered for location of Tracy City man

A $1,000 reward is being offered by a Grundy County family to anyone who knows where to find their missing loved one.

The Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Dylan Winton from Tracy City was reported missing by a relative on March 16.

The Sheriff's Office says Winton is dependent on family members because he suffers from mental health issues.

Winton is not known to be violent but may be in need of medical attention.

He is described as 5'8" tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where to find Dylan, you're asked to call Captain Greg Higgins or Deputy James Payne at (931)-692-3466.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.