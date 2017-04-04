Young Turkey Hunters have Good Harvest

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Division has completed its latest draft of its Statewide Trout Management Plan. The plan is ready for review on the TWRA website by clicking here...More
State leaders, TVA officials, and folks with the Ocoee River Outfitters celebrated a new agreement to keep the river's waters flowing.More
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be participating in Operation Dry Water, June 30-July 2. Operation Dry Water is a national weekend of Boating Under the Influence (BUI) awareness and enforcement campaign directed toward reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities...More
