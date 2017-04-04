Young Turkey Hunters have Good Harvest

It was an excellent turkey harvest for the young sportsmen on March 25-26.

A total of 1,376 birds was taken; 705 were adult toms, 662 were juveniles (jakes) and 9 were hens or unknowns (No, hens are not legal).

This year’s harvest beat last year’s 1,209 by 167, which was about 100 more than 2015.



The top counties for the Young Sportsmen hunt were Dickson with 58, Maury with 49 and Hardin with 43.

The general spring turkey season is April 1 – May 14.