What The Tech? ESports

If you have a teenage boy who only wants to play video games, this may shock or surprise you: it could pay off!

One of the fastest growing sports, yes I said sports, is ESports or video game competitions. It's amazing really. Really.

If your video game experience is based only on the games you grew up with in the 1980s, you're going to think this is silly in the least and crazy at the most. Millions of people are taking up careers in playing games such as "Counter Strike" and "League of Legends". It's become, of all things, a spectator sport.

"I know it can look a little bit silly maybe if you're not used to it," said Richard Lewis, host of TBS' ELeague, a tv show that carries and treats video game competitions the way ESPN treats football.

"Maybe it doesn't ring true as a traditional sport, but honestly all of the elements are there and what should really appeal to parents is you can make a living out of it now," he said.

A living? That's not all, several universities are offering college scholarships to gamers so the schools can form their own competitive team.

When video game tournaments are held they sellout arenas to fans who scream as loud as any college football fan. The games are played by teams and the action is displayed on jumbo-trons for fans to follow along.

Lewis told me he understands why many parents don't 'get it' but says many are coming around, especially after watching competitions themselves.

"I think we've cracked that nut and certainly you only have to look at the numbers that projections at he moment are 427-million people worldwide will be engaging in esports in 2019," Lewis said.

Market researcher NewZoo thinks esports is growing so fast, it projects it will make almost $700 million in revenue this year.

Lewis wants parents to know video gaming isn't just wasting time, it can result in a career.

"It's not like they're going to throw away their college career. They can go out there and make a living," he explains. "You know we've got million dollar prize funds as a matter of course; big salaries is definitely a career choice now. I think more and more parents are starting to embrace that."