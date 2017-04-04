When and what to expect from Wednesday's storms

Our weather stays quiet tonight with increasing clouds late and lows in the upper 50s.

Showers and strong/severe storms will develop Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s.

Estimated timing of possible severe storms for Wednesday:

Portions of north Georgia as well as the Atlanta metro area. One of these storms could slip across state lines into Chattanooga/Polk County, TN/Murphy, NC. 4:00pm - Midnight EDT: Scattered storm cells across the viewing area. Then a line of storms could form during the evening moving from west to east, clearing Murphy by around midnight.

Severe Risk Level - On a scale of 1 (Marginal) to 5 (High), we've been placed in the middle at 3 (Enhanced) by the NOAA Storm Prediction Center.

What to expect - Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes. Tornado risk is higher to our south toward Atlanta.

Don't panic, just be prepared. Power outages could occur. Download the WRCB weather app and in the settings make sure your Tornado/Severe alert is turned on.