RECALL: Children's sweatshirts pose choking, laceration hazard

A series of children's hooded sweatshirts and girl's bomber jackets are being recalled because of the potential danger for choking or lacerations.

Some 48,000 of the items, sold at national retailer Fred Meyer, were recalled since the zipper pull can detach from the shirts and be the source of choking and laceration hazards to children. The store has locations in Dalton and Calhoun, GA.

The recall is for the Kids Korner brand fleece hooded sweatshirts and girls bomber jackets with a front zipper, two front pockets, and knit ribbing around the wrists and waist.

The sweatshirts were sold in 18 different prints and solid colors in infant, toddler, and children’s sizes 9 months to youth size 7. Kids Korner is printed on the label at the back of the neck.

A white label sewn into the lower left inside seam has the manufacture date of “11/16” and style numbers ending in:

8701P

8701YD

8671P

9019

9022P

The jackets were sold at Fred Meyer, Kroger, Smith’s and Fry’s Marketplace from February 2017 through March 2017 for between $7 and $10.

Customers are urged to immediately stop using the jackets and to return the items to the place of purchase for a full refund.