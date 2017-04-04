UPDATE: Worker seriously injured from explosion at Aqua Treat plant

UPDATE: A man welding atop a tank at Chattanooga's Aqua Treat plant was "seriously and traumatically" injured in an explosion Tuesday morning.

CPD says witnesses told police that the victim, Gary Patton, 41, was welding a waste water solvent holding tank. While Patton was welding, an explosion occurred throwing him about 50 feet from the tank.

Patton was taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance that was escorted by police to speed the emergency trip, according to Chattanooga Police Department Communications Coordinator Elisa Myzal. He sustained multiple injuries.

First responders from the Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to attend to the injured worker.

Myzal did not say what material the tank contained, but work at the plant was suspended during the emergency. She also said that the explosion posed no safety or environmental concerns.

The CPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

PREVIOUS STORY: A worker was seriously injured in an explosion Tuesday morning at the Aqua Treat plant on Hudson Road, confirmed CFD spokesman Bruce Garner.

Aqua Treat, Inc. which is a waste management solutions company.

The large industrial area is north of Moccasin Bend.

