UPDATE: Woman fatally shot in downtown Atlanta was targeted, police say

UPDATE: ATLANTA (WXIA) - Police have released video of a man they believe fatally shot a woman in a crosswalk on Peachtree Street at Peachtree Place in Midtown Atlanta Monday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed the woman was shot near 943 Peachtree Street, NE, at Peachtree Place at about 7:30 a.m.

A witness told 11Alive News he heard three shots and saw the woman fall to the ground.

"Three shots rang out, (I) turned around and I seen this lady drop," witness Tony Booker said. "And a man puts up a gun and takes off running. He just ran off."

He said the woman was holding her lunch bag, gym bag and purse at the time of the shooting. Witnesses performed CPR until medical emergency responders arrived.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where she died. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as 40-year-old Trinh Huynh. She is an Atlanta attorney.

Police said Huynh was walking across Peachtree Street when she was shot several times.

"The victim was possibly walking toward MARTA," said Atlanta Police Lt. Ricardo Vazquez. Lt. Vazquez said surveillance video recorded the entire attack, showing the man walking up behind Huynh, saying nothing to her, ignoring someone else in the crosswalk, and shooting Huynh in the back. He then turned and ran and walked back the way he came, toward Juniper St.

Police said based on video that they've seen, investigators believe the woman was specifically targeted by the gunman.

The assailant was either a white or Hispanic male, about 6-feet tall, wearing a black top and dark blue shorts.

PREVIOUS STORY: ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities are looking for a man who they say shot and killed a woman on a busy Midtown Atlanta street.

Media outlets report that a man approached 40-year-old Trinh Huynh just before 8 a.m. Monday at an intersection and shot her multiple times from behind. Huynh was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Atlanta police Lt. Ricardo Vazquez says surveillance cameras captured the suspect, and investigators hope those images will help identify him.

Vasquez says investigators haven't determined if Huynh and the man knew each other, but they do believe Huynh was targeted and being followed by the man.

According to address records and the Georgia Bar Association directory, Huynh lived about a block from where she was shot and worked as an attorney.

