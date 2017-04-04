More storms headed our way tomorrow

Good Tuesday. After the rain and storms yesterday dumped 1"-2" of rain across much of the area, we are going to get a nice break today with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s this afternoon. It will be a short-lived break, however.

Today's warm weather will come with a price. Wednesday will start nice and pleasant for the morning commute with clear skies and temps in the mid-50s. A front will move through however, bringing strong thunderstorms in during the late morning and lasting through the afternoon and evening hours. We are currently under an ENHANCED risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center. That means we are at risk for not only heavy rain and lightning, but also damaging winds and hail. Isolated tornadoes are also a possibility heading into Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall amounts Wednesday will be average about an inch.

Thursday we will still have clouds and light sprinkles to deal with on and off through the day, but we will also have MUCH cooler air settling in. Thursday's high will only make it to 56. Friday will be cool all day with temps ranging from 41 in the morning to 62 in the afternoon. Skies will be clearing out through the day.

The weekend will be amazing. Saturday will be sunny with a chilly start. Temps will be in the upper 30s and low 40s starting out, then we will warm to an amazing 70 in the afternoon.

Sunday will be a bit warmer with the sunshine continuing, and the high reaching a pleasant 76 degrees.

David Karnes

