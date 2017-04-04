Rhea County man competes on Jeopardy!

Out of Rhea County, a local judge and attorney is being featured on Tuesday night's episode of a very popular game show.

Jace Cochran is being featured on Jeopardy!

According to the Rhea County Herald News, there is a watch party at Monkey Town Brewing Company on 1st Street at 7:30. Channel 3 is told being on Jeopardy! has been a goal of Jace's since he was a kid. Best of luck to him.