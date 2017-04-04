Rhea County man competes on Jeopardy!

The halogen bulbs sold with the chandeliers can melt parts of the fixture, posing fire and burn hazards.More
The 5,500 artifacts were shipped without proper documentation, with labels that described them simply as "ceramic tiles" or "samples" from Turkey or Israel.More
