Rhea County man competes on Jeopardy! - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rhea County man competes on Jeopardy!

Posted: Updated:
RHEA COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Out of Rhea County, a local judge and attorney is being featured on Tuesday night's episode of a very popular game show.

Jace Cochran is being featured on Jeopardy!

According to the Rhea County Herald News, there is a watch party at Monkey Town Brewing Company on 1st Street at 7:30. Channel 3 is told being on Jeopardy! has been a goal of Jace's since he was a kid. Best of luck to him. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.