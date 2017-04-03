Grundy Co. deputies find drugs, illegal guns during aggravated a - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Grundy Co. deputies find drugs, illegal guns during aggravated assault call

Posted: Updated:
By Danielle Wilburn, Producer
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Deputies in Grundy County seized drugs and weapons, while responding to an aggravated assault call over the weekend.

Deputies were called to the Clouse Hill area Sunday night.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies found a sawed off shotgun, nine grams of suspected meth, 11 grams of marijuana, cash and other drug items during their investigation.

One arrest was made. The Sheriff's Office says charges are pending.

