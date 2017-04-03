Grundy Co. deputies find drugs, illegal guns during aggravated assault call

Police say the first round of break-ins happened between June 4 and June 20 during the overnight hours. The second round of break-ins happened in broad daylight from June 20 to July 2.More
Police say the first round of break-ins happened between June 4 and June 20 during the overnight hours. The second round of break-ins happened in broad daylight from June 20 to July 2.More
Members of the Signal Mountain school system viability committee spent Wednesday night sharing what they learned from their visit to Memphis.More
Members of the Signal Mountain school system viability committee spent Wednesday night sharing what they learned from their visit to Memphis.More