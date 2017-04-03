UPDATE: GBI and Walker Co. SO conclude death investigation

UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Walker County Sheriff's Office have determined that the death investigation in Chickamauga was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as a 72-year old man. The victim did live at the residence.

PREVIOUS STORY: A death investigation is underway by the Walker County Sheriff's Office and the Fire Marshal at a Chickamauga home Monday night.

Walker County Emergency Services leaving scene after more sheriff's officers arrive @WRCB pic.twitter.com/9lsv46ycvf — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) April 3, 2017

Authorities were called to the home at 228 Circle T Farm Road shortly before 6:00 p.m.

Sheriff Wilson tells me it is a death investigation. Cause unknown at this time. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) April 3, 2017

Sheriff Steve Wilson confirms a death investigation is underway.

Fire Marshal & Investigators on scene at a Walker County home. Details limited at this time @WRCB pic.twitter.com/bzh1p3bouu — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) April 3, 2017

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles tells Channel 3, the agency has been called in to assist with the investigation.

The cause of death is unknown.

