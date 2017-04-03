The dates and times for each artist performing at the 2017 Riverbend Festival Schedule are listed below.
LISTEN HERE | Riverbend 2017 playlist
Saturday, June 17
- 5:30 p.m. Sexy Beast - Chevy Stage
- 6:00 p.m. The Bama Gamblers - Bud Light Stage
- 6:15 p.m. Zoe Nutt & The Union - TVFCU Stage
- 6:30 p.m. James Rogers - UNUM Stage
- 7:00 p.m. Here Come the Mummies - Coke Stage
- 7:45 p.m. Roger & The Peacemakers
- 8:00 p.m. The Producers - UNUM Stage
- 8:00 p.m. - The Last Bandoleros - Bud Light Stage
- 9:15 p.m. Brother Hawk - TVFCU Stage
- 9:30 p.m. Geneva - UNUM Stage
- 9:30 p.m. The Flaming Lips - Coke Stage
