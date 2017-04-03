The dates and times for each artist performing at the 2017 Riverbend Festival Schedule are listed below.

LISTEN HERE | Riverbend 2017 playlist

Saturday, June 17

5:30 p.m. Sexy Beast - Chevy Stage

6:00 p.m. The Bama Gamblers - Bud Light Stage

6:15 p.m. Zoe Nutt & The Union - TVFCU Stage

6:30 p.m. James Rogers - UNUM Stage

7:00 p.m. Here Come the Mummies - Coke Stage

7:45 p.m. Roger & The Peacemakers

8:00 p.m. The Producers - UNUM Stage

8:00 p.m. - The Last Bandoleros - Bud Light Stage

9:15 p.m. Brother Hawk - TVFCU Stage

9:30 p.m. Geneva - UNUM Stage

9:30 p.m. The Flaming Lips - Coke Stage