The dates and times for each artist performing at the 2017 Riverbend Festival Schedule are listed below.  

Saturday, June 17

  • 5:30 p.m. Sexy Beast - Chevy Stage
  • 6:00 p.m. The Bama Gamblers - Bud Light Stage
  • 6:15 p.m. Zoe Nutt & The Union - TVFCU Stage 
  • 6:30 p.m. James Rogers - UNUM Stage
  • 7:00 p.m. Here Come the Mummies - Coke Stage
  • 7:45 p.m. Roger & The Peacemakers 
  • 8:00 p.m. The Producers - UNUM Stage
  • 8:00 p.m. - The Last Bandoleros - Bud Light Stage
  • 9:15 p.m. Brother Hawk - TVFCU Stage
  • 9:30 p.m. Geneva - UNUM Stage
  • 9:30 p.m. The Flaming Lips - Coke Stage

