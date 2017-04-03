Newspaper finds double dipping among Tennessee lawmakers

NASHVILLE (AP) - A newspaper analysis has found that Tennessee lawmakers drew thousands of dollars from their campaign funds for expenses that may have been covered by their allowances for meals, travel and housing when they are serving at the state Capitol.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2nPse1V ) reviewed all campaign finance reports filed in 2016 by members of the state House and Senate. The paper found that 55 lawmakers used more than $84,000 in campaign funds to buy items like food and gas on the same days they received about $31,800 total in per diem and mileage reimbursements from the Legislature.

An additional $190,000 in campaign money was spent on expenses that may have been paid for by state funds. But lawmakers are not required to report specific dates and locations for items under $100.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

