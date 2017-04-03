CPD raising awareness and prevention for Child Abuse Prevention - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CPD raising awareness and prevention for Child Abuse Prevention Month

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga Police Department patrol vehicles will be wearing a new magnet during the month of April in an effort to raise awareness of National Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month. 

The magnet have the words "Stop Child Abuse" and are blue in color. Police say they will be displayed on the driver's side rear quarter panel. 

"We're proud to display the blue magnets this month," said Special Victims Unit Lieutenant Anthony Easter. "CPD is honored to partner with the Children's Advocacy Center of Hamilton County to promote wellness of children and prevent child abuse in our community." 

The Children's Advocacy Center of Hamilton County supplies the magnets to the police department. 

The CACHC provides forensic interviews, medical examinations, therapy, and family advocacy to children referred by the Department of Children's Services or law enforcement. The CACHC also provides education programs to community members. 

To report child abuse in Chattanooga please call the Tennessee Child Abuse Hotline number at 1-877-54-ABUSE.

