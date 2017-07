The Tennessee Volunteers announced Monday the dates for a home-and-home series with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Tennessee Athletics say the two schools will meet in 2020 and 2024. The Vols travel to Norman on September 12, 2020. OU will travel to Neyland on September 7,2024.

This isn't the first time the programs have agreed to a home-and-home series. The Vols went to Norman in 2014 and the Sooners came to Knoxville in 2015.