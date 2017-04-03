3 IN YOUR TOWN: Huntsville Botanical Garden - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 IN YOUR TOWN: Huntsville Botanical Garden

By John Martin, Morning Anchor
By Kristin Hodges
MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA (WRCB) -

It's Spring Break season, and no matter if you've got a loved one in school or not, you might be feeling the need to stretch your legs a little bit. If you don't have a lot of time to travel, there are still some options to break out of your day to day routine.

Huntsville, Alabama is proud to show off their beautiful new centerpiece at the always entertaining, and educational, botanical garden. They just opened their new guest center along with a new restaurant.

The gardens add up to 112 acres of year round, ever evolving beauty.

Everyone is encouraged to explore the gardens including the Purdy Butterfly House -- home to thousands of butterflies come May.

"The garden promotes conservation and education along with special events and special projects," said Huntsville Botanical Garden's Katelyn Henderson. "This is a destination that you want to come to because you'll never experience anything like this, anywhere else." 

