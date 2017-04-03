Carrie Underwood shares sweet photo of son, husband at Predators - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Carrie Underwood shares sweet photo of son, husband at Predators game

Posted: Updated:
Carrie Underwood's husband, Nashville Predator hockey player Mike Fisher, hands a puck to his son. Photo from Carrie Underwood's Instagram page. Carrie Underwood's husband, Nashville Predator hockey player Mike Fisher, hands a puck to his son. Photo from Carrie Underwood's Instagram page.

By Embry Roberts, TODAY

Often, the best moments are the ones we forget to capture on film. But Carrie Underwood, 34, was quick to click when an adorable moment transpired between three generations of her husband Mike Fisher's family over the weekend.

The photo depicts the hockey player's father holding the couple's 2-year-old son, Isaiah, at a Nashville Predators game ... while Fisher hands over a puck from the ice.

"These are the moments ... @mfisher1212 giving a puck to the little man while Papa holds on tight," Underwood wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #blessed.

Over 210,000 Instagram users agreed that Underwood is a blessed lady indeed ... and a whiz for capturing the whole thing on film!

There's just so much good stuff going on here. The adorable child. The doting grandpa. The sports hero. The game-day energy. The flawless rule-of-thirds photo composition.

Underwood recently announced that she would be putting her music career on a little bit of a hiatus, calling her creative life a "blank space." She clarified to People, "I’m kind of taking a little break right now and being a mom and being a wife and going to see some hockey games to see my husband play."

Looks like she's been true to her word. Wishing for many more loving moments for this sweet family!

