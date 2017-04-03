Morning crash on US-27 snarls commuters

UPDATE: A strong storm pushed through the Tennessee Valley creating a soggy commute and some big delays on the roads.

During rush hour, a crash stalled traffic on Highway-27, it happened just after 7 a.m. Monday morning in the southbound lanes near Whitehall Road. A car overturned and hit a wall, the accident caused major backs ups coming into downtown.

From Signal Mountain road to the ridge cut, drivers were stuck behind several crashes. Some say they sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic more than an hour.

"I don't know if it's the rain, lot of people just don't know how to drive, they act like it's snowing, they're paranoid and they just don't know how to drive in traffic,” explained driver, Rosie Swetman.

When there's a large amount of rain in a short amount of time, TDOT said hydroplaning can be a problem.

TDOT said it's best to slow down, turn your headlights on, keep a safe distance, and if you can just stay off the roads. It's that advice drivers like Swetman say she plans to do.

"I’m just going to drive down Manufacturers and pick up the expressway going back because I want to get home quick, I don't want to stay in this traffic,” Swetman said.

TDOT said they constantly update message boards along the interstate, they say it's best to pay attention to those warnings and slow down during changing conditions.

ORIGINAL STORY: A morning crash on US-27 has snarled traffic Monday.

