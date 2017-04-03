Rain and storms today

Good Monday. Expect a wet start to the day with heavy rain, some gusty winds and a few thunderstorms as well. The chance for severe weather is low, but some isolated hail on the Plateau or the occasional gusty wind are a small possibility.

Rainfall amounts will be pretty impressive today, upwards of 1.5" in most areas.

After about 3pm, most of the rain will press out, though an isolated shower or two could linger into the evening.

Tuesday will be warm and dry with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday another cold front will move through producing another round of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Right now we are under a slight risk for severe storms Wednesday. Another 1/2" or so of rain is possible Wednesday.

Thursday we could see some light rain showers continuing on and off through the day Behind the low pressure. We will also be much cooler Thursday with the high only reaching about 59. Friday will be sunny and cool also with a low of 42, and a high of 61.

The weekend will be warming and awesome. We will have lots of sunshine both days with the Saturday temperatures ranging from 41 to 68, and Sunday going from 43 in the morning to 75 in the afternoon.

For the latest, and to track the rain interactively, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

MONDAY: