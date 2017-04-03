Dayton Pike open after fatal crash

UPDATE: Dayton Pike has reopened.

PREVIOUS STORY:

One person was killed in an early Monday morning wreck on Dayton Pike in Soddy Daisy.

Soddy Daisy Police Department said a car was going southbound on Dayton Pike when it went off the road and hit a utility pole. Officials say the car was speeding.

The driver died on scene and has not yet been identified.

Utility companies are on scene working to repair the damage.

Police say Dayton Pike will remain closed until traffic investigators finish gathering evidence.

