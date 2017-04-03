UPDATE: Early morning apartment fire ruled accidental

UPDATE: Chattanooga fire investigators have determined that the early morning apartment fire on Webb Road was accidentally started.

A resident was heating up grease on the stove and left it unattended. When he returned to the kitchen, the room was on fire and spread very quickly from there, according to Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner.

The dollar loss was estimated at $180,000 for the building and its contents. Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the victims.

PREVIOUS STORY: No injuries are reported in this fire. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the five people that are displaced.

The building housed 3 apartment units. When Chattanooga Police arrived on scene, they were able to wake up all the residents and get them to safety. The fire was starting to spread to another residence about 20 feet from the building. As crews were working to get the fire out, others worked to keep it from spreading. The second building has damage to the exterior siding and the roof.

Officials say the damage to the apartment building was substantial. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: An early morning fire has damaged a building off of Highway 58.

According to officials, the fire started on the 4400 block of Webb Road just after midnight.

As of 1 a.m. crews are still on the scene. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

