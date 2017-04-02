Davis and Butler Win April Gen 2.7.3. Series Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Gen 2.7.3. Series Southern Division held the first event of its five tournament season Sunday, April 2nd 2017 out of Chester Frost Park on Chickamauga Lake.

The team of Seth Davis and Brent Butler caught a five-bass limit weighing 25.64 lbs. to take win from 66 anglers.

Davis said,”It was a phenomenal day. We caught them in shallow water casting to where we thought they'd spawn with soft plastics and also got a couple of our big bites on shallow structure near where they are going to spawn using moving baits.”

We would also like to thank our sponsors, Wieda's Marine, Phoenix Boats, Mercury, and Reel Line Addiction for their support,” says Davis

The duo of Eric Sellers & Scott Sellers took over-all big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 8.46 pounds which earned them an extra $240.

The Gen 2.7.3. Series will end its season with a 2-day Classic August 19-20 on Chickamauga Lake.



The winners in the year end championship will receive a brand new 2017 TRACKER Pro Team 175 TXW grand prize package from Island Cove Marine.

Rounding out the remaining 5 places:

1st - Seth Davis & Brent Butler - 25.64 lbs.

2nd - Nicholas Pratt & Chris Coffey - 20.82 lbs.

3rd - Josh Wofford & Bruce Wofford - 20.07 lbs.

4th - Eric Sellers & Scott Sellers - 19.24 lbs.

5th - Wes Hardin & Scotty Gilley - 19.17 lbs.

Tournament organizer Jake Debin says, “Special thanks to Island Cove Outdoor Center and all our sponsors.

For more info and complete results visit: www.gen273fishing.com