A crash sent a young boy to the hospital by Life Force on Sunday.

Whitfield County dispatchers told Channel 3 a 6-year-old boy fell off a motorcycle on Capehart Road in Rocky Face after 6:00 p.m.

Dispatchers said he had extreme facial swelling and possibly some broken bones.

Around the same time, they said there was another crash involving an ATV in the woods. Two people were taken to a nearby hospital.