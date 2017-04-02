UTC introduces new head coach Lamont Paris

The Chattanooga Mocs have hired Wisconsin Associate Head Coach Lamont Paris as their new men's basketball head coach.

A source tells Sports Director Paul Shahen that the deal with Paris was all but done Saturday, and there is a reason it happened so fast. Former VCU and current Texas head coach Shaka Smart lobbied for Paris to get the Mocs' head coaching job after Will Wade left. Paris interviewed with UTC then, but Matt McCall got the job.

Lamont Paris, a seven year assistant at Wisconsin replaces Matt McCall, who left the Mocs last week for the UMass head coaching job. Paris has been an assistant for over 20 years. He was promoted to Associate Head Coach at Wisconsin in April of 2016. Paris also served as an assistant under legendary coach, Bo Ryan. In each of his six seasons at Wisconsin they averaged 27 wins and made the NCAA Tournament each year. Prior to Wisconsin, Paris was an assistant at Akron with new Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot from 2005-2010.

Sources: Chattanooga agreed to a 6-year deal with Wisconsin assistant Lamont Paris | Story: https://t.co/o5s2OskI28 pic.twitter.com/l8Pu1exiy4 — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) April 2, 2017

Lamont Paris from Findlay, Ohio has a bachelor's degree in business economics from Wooster in 1996 and a master's degree in recreation and sports management from Indiana State in 2000. Paris played four seasons of basketball at Wooster.