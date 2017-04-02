Alabama bar apologizes after patrons force Deshaun Watson to leave

NBC SPORTS - Deshaun Watson may be the most hated man in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, after he led Clemson to a victory over the Crimson Tide in January’s college football national championship game. But he still deserves to be treated with respect when he visits, and a bar in Tuscaloosa is apologizing after that didn’t happen on Friday night.

Watson was at Innisfree Irish Pub in Tuscaloosa on Friday night until he decided to leave, apparently because some Alabama fans told him he wasn’t welcome and he didn’t want the situation to get ugly. Innisfree issued a statement on Facebook apologizing for that.

There’s no word on why Watson was in Tuscaloosa, and he hasn’t acknowledged it publicly other than to retweet a tweet from someone who works security at another Tuscaloosa bar. That tweet described Watson as “a real standup guy.”

Had a chance to talk to @DeshaunWatson4 last night and he's a real stand up guy and wish him the best in the draft. Good luck bro — The King (@KingIsh6) April 1, 2017

Watson is expected to be a first-round pick in this month’s draft.